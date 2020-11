Now In Salt Lake City

ALPHA MEDIA Spanish Contemporary KBMG (LATINO 106.3)/SALT LAKE CITY makes a move in the morning, adding EDGAR "SHOBOY" SOTELO's THE SHOBOY SHOW. ENTRAVISION is syndicating the show from its LOS ANGELES studios and ENTRAVISION reps national sales for the show.

THE SHOBOY SHOW is airing weekdays from 7-11a on LATINO 106.3

