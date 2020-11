Community Christmas

COMMUNITY BROADCASTING AC WTOJ (MAGIC 103.1/WATERTOWN, NY OM KEN MARTIN launched THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS on WTOJ. WTOJ is also featuring MY HERO IN SCRUBS, honoring medical workers of the area simultaneously.

Also at the COMMUNITY BROADCASTING/WATERTOWN, NY cluster, Top 40/Mainstream WBDR (THE BORDER 106.7) and Rock WOTT (94 ROCK) are broadcasting the 20TH ANNUAL CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK RADIOTHON which annually raises between $150,000 and $200,000.

