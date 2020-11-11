New Affiliates

GOOD KARMA BRANDS' MILWAUKEE BREWERS RADIO NETWORK has new affiliates in the MADISON and EAU CLAIRE, WI markets.

In MADISON, the BREWERS will move from iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WIBA-A to MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Sports WOZN-A-W24DR (96.7 FM/1570 AM THE ZONE). In EAU CLAIRE, the games move from iHEARTMEDIA Classic County WATQ (MOOSE COUNTRY 106.7) to MID-WEST FAMILY Sports WAYY-A-W286CK (SPORTS TALK 105.1).



MID-WEST FAMILY Pres. TOM WALKER said, “We are a WISCONSIN company, and we are very proud to be part of the annual tradition that is MILWAUKEE BREWERS baseball.



“There simply is nothing like catching the BREW CREW on the radio,” said MID-WEST FAMILY VP of Programming RANDY HAWKE. “Each game is an event, and I cannot wait for the season to start so we can experience the tradition that is the MILWAUKEE BREWERS with our fans”.



GOOD KARMA BRANDS VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER said, “We’re thrilled to welcome these two locally-owned affiliates to the BREWERS RADIO NETWORK. The MID-WEST FAMILY team is committed to a great listening experience for fans and advertising partners.”

« see more Net News