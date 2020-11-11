Jackson

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to BEASLEY Country WKML/FAYETTEVILLE, NC afternoon host GUNNER JACKSON (MARK OSBORNE), who was injured in a head-on vehicle collision on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th while he was heading home from work. He is reportedly in serious condition at UNC MEDICAL CENTER in CHAPEL HILL, NC, where he is being treated for spinal injuries and a broken pelvis, ribs, sternum, left arm, elbow, left leg, and ankle. He has numerous surgeries ahead of him, and approximately a year of rehabilitation, according to friend DALE O’BRIAN.

A GOFUNDME page with a $200,000 goal has been set up on his behalf by friends O'BRIAN and PATRICK DESOTO to help with JACKSON’s mounting medical bills. Donate here.

« see more Net News