New Board Shaping Up

The revamped Board of Directors of UNIVISION will include four new independent directors under the company's new owners, SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, FORGELIGHT LLC, and MEXICO's GRUPO TELEVISA SAB. The new directors are SOFTBANK CEO MARCELO CLAURE; UNITED AIRLINES Exec. Chairman OSCAR MUNOZ; ESTEE LAUDER SVP/Global Public Affairs MARIA CRISTINA (MC) GONZÁLEZ NOGUERA; and WALMART COO GISEL RUIZ. Four other members, representing FORGELIGHT, SEARCHLIGHT, and TELEVISA, will be named at a later date.

"These four directors are among the most prominent and accomplished business leaders in AMERICA today and we are honored they have agreed to join us in driving the next phase of growth for UNIVISION," said FORGELIGHT CEO WADE DAVIS, who will serve as UNIVISION's CEO after the new owners close on their purchase. "We worked extremely hard to recruit the most value-added and complementary directors to significantly expand the Board's governance so it is representative of the community UNIVISION serves. All four of these new directors bring a passion for our mission. They understand UNIVISION's extraordinary potential as a platform to drive innovation, build market-defining content and deepen its relationship with one of the most important audiences in the UNITED STATES."

SEARCHLIGHT Founding Partner ERIC ZINTERHOFER said, "The new UNIVISION Board brings together an impressive group of individuals with complementary backgrounds underpinned by substantial strategic and operational expertise. On behalf of UNIVISION's new ownership group, I want to thank the outgoing Board for its service and leadership, which have been instrumental to establishing UNIVISION's track record of success in serving the U.S. Hispanic community."

A joint comment from TELEVISA Co-CEOs BERNARDO GÓMEZ MARTÍNEZ and ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA said, "We are pleased that such a distinguished group of leaders, that are representationally reflective of UNIVISION's majority Hispanic audience, will be joining the company's Board. It is the best Board that the Company has had in its history. TELEVISA looks forward to building on its successful partnership with UNIVISION to continue providing innovative, high-quality content to a growing Spanish-language demographic in the UNITED STATES."

