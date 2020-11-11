McGraw

BIG MACHINE RECORDS' TIM McGRAW will host a new show, "Beyond The Influence Radio," on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY. Launching on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at 4p (CT), the bi-weekly show will "aim to deepen the understanding of how people, music or moments have influenced us on a human level," according to PR materials. After the debut episode, fans can expect a new one every other WEDNESDAY at 5p (CT). The show is one of many new artist-hosted series recently launched by APPLE MUSIC (NET NEWS 8/18).

Upcoming guests on McGRAW's show include BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, DOLLY PARTON, KEITH URBAN, JOE WALSH, LORI McKENNA and more. Episode one will give fans an introduction to the series, and feature McGRAW sharing his own influences through personal stories and experiences. Listen here.

"For years, I've been the one answering all the questions," said McGRAW. "Every time I'm talking to someone they always ask, 'What was the influence behind that song?' or 'What influenced you to take on that [acting] role?' While I do love that question, it always makes me feel like there's so much more beyond that. When I decided to do this show for APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY, I knew that I wanted to take those simple answers and dive deeper, go beyond the influence and see what we can uncover on the other side."

