Christmas KOST

ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning superstar ELLEN K personally flipped the switch and welcomed their listeners to the 'KOST Wonderful Time Of The Year.'

The station will be programming holiday classics, mixed with some soon-to-be-classics from the likes of MICHAEL BUBLE, MARIAH CAREY, TAYLOR SWIFT, ANDY WILLIAMS and KELLY CLARKSON.

