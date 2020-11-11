-
KOST/Los Angeles Morning Star Ellen K Got The Holiday Season Started
November 11, 2020 at 2:48 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning superstar ELLEN K personally flipped the switch and welcomed their listeners to the 'KOST Wonderful Time Of The Year.'
The station will be programming holiday classics, mixed with some soon-to-be-classics from the likes of MICHAEL BUBLE, MARIAH CAREY, TAYLOR SWIFT, ANDY WILLIAMS and KELLY CLARKSON.