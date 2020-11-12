-
Yellowtec Offers Free Benztown Production Elements, Discounted Intros To Buyers Of iXm Podcaster Recording Mics
November 12, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BENZTOWN has partnered with YELLOWTEC for a promotion that gives podcasters buying YELLOWTEC's iXm Podcaster Recording Mic microphones free access to three professionally produced audio elements from the BENZTOWN Podcast Library and/or a intro custom produced by BENZTOWN for $99. The new iXm Podcaster mic is a revamped version of the popular iXm mic to meet the needs and budgets of podcasters, featuring integrated LEA (Level Energy Arbitration).
The promotion is available to iXm Podcaster Recording Mic purchasers from now through DECEMBER 31st.
Find out more at benztown.com/yellowtec/.