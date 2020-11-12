Charese Fruge, Michelle Lewis

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE discusses programming, morning show hosting, mentoring and plenty more with WMC-F (FM100)/MEMPHIS APD/MD/Morning Show Co-Host MICHELLE LEWIS.

“I consider my biggest accomplishment in my career overall just to be able to be on the air and talk for a living,” says LEWIS. ‘I’ve had a listener come up to me crying and telling me that I got her through some really bad times in her life and she thanked me for it. I will always remember that moment. I consider that to be a pretty big accomplishment. It’s more than just ratings and getting awards. Moments like that remind me why I love what I do for a living."

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE goes deep with one of the women who makes a difference in our businesses.

Read this week's column here.

« see more Net News