This Week In All Access' 'Women To Watch;' Charese Fruge Talks To WMC/Memphis' Michelle Lewis
November 12, 2020
In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE discusses programming, morning show hosting, mentoring and plenty more with WMC-F (FM100)/MEMPHIS APD/MD/Morning Show Co-Host MICHELLE LEWIS.
“I consider my biggest accomplishment in my career overall just to be able to be on the air and talk for a living,” says LEWIS. ‘I’ve had a listener come up to me crying and telling me that I got her through some really bad times in her life and she thanked me for it. I will always remember that moment. I consider that to be a pretty big accomplishment. It’s more than just ratings and getting awards. Moments like that remind me why I love what I do for a living."
