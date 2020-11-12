Shutterstock Acquires Amper

NEW YORK-based stock photography firm SHUTTERSTOCK – which generated $650.5m in revenues last year – has acquired AI-driven music platform AMPER MUSIC

SHUTTERSTOCK competitor ADOBE recently inked a deal to carry rights-free music catalogs from both EPIDEMIC SOUND and JAMENDO, while GETTY IMAGES also hosts a royalty-free music library powered by EPIDEMIC.

AMPER MUSIC enables users to create original music by using over 1 million individual audio samples recorded by musicians on thousands of instruments, with what it claims is the world’s largest dataset of musical composition algorithms.

SHUTTERSTOCK says its acquisition will enhance its R&D efforts to “bring valuable new innovations that enable faster and simpler content production for prosumers, businesses and professional content creators”.

SHUTTERSTOCK CEO STAN PAVLOVSKY, “We’re delighted to welcome the AMPER team to SHUTTERSTOCK, The infusion of AMPER’s technology and talent augments our efforts on this front.”

Added AMPER CEO DREW SILVERSTEIN, “We’re excited to be acquired by SHUTTERSTOCK as this partnership will bring AMPER’s CREATIVE AI to SHUTTERSTOCK’s global customer base and represents a great advancement in enabling anyone to express their creativity through music, regardless of their financial resources or technical and artistic expertise.

