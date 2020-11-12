-
iHeartMedia Chicago Celebrates 'A Season Of Thanksgiving'
-
iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO will participate in a “SEASON OF THANKSGIVING,” month-long celebration of giving back to its listeners and the community.
The entire cluster will take part, Hip-Hop & R&B WGCI (107.5); Urban AC WVAZ (V103); Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390); Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISSFM); AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM); and Rock WEBG (ROCK 95.5).
Market Pres. MATT SCARANO said, “This has been a difficult year for our community. Our team is constantly looking for grassroots opportunities to support our listeners and the community, especially during the holiday season.”
“SEASON OF THANKSGIVING” Initiatives:
- The SALVATION ARMY’S VIRTUAL RED KETTLE, a fundraiser for those less fortunate in the community
- GIVING A HELPING HAND FOOD DRIVE to benefit food pantries in the CHICAGOLAND area
- V103’s TURKEY GIVEAWAY, donating 80 turkeys in partnership with THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW ANNUAL TURKEY GIVEAWAY
- ROCK 95.5 will host a ham giveaway for 25 listeners
- 107.5 WGCI’s midday host FRANKIE ROBINSON will award five families with $250 to assist with their Thanksgiving dinner in partnership with ADA S. MCKINLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES
- INSPIRATION 1390 will award four families with Thanksgiving dinners
- 103.5 KISS FM and Korean Pop band BLACKPINK will offer listeners a chance to win $1,000 on BLACK FRIDAY