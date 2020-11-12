Giving Back To The Community

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO will participate in a “SEASON OF THANKSGIVING,” month-long celebration of giving back to its listeners and the community.

The entire cluster will take part, Hip-Hop & R&B WGCI (107.5); Urban AC WVAZ (V103); Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390); Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISSFM); AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM); and Rock WEBG (ROCK 95.5).

Market Pres. MATT SCARANO said, “This has been a difficult year for our community. Our team is constantly looking for grassroots opportunities to support our listeners and the community, especially during the holiday season.”

“SEASON OF THANKSGIVING” Initiatives:

The SALVATION ARMY’S VIRTUAL RED KETTLE, a fundraiser for those less fortunate in the community

GIVING A HELPING HAND FOOD DRIVE to benefit food pantries in the CHICAGOLAND area

V103’s TURKEY GIVEAWAY, donating 80 turkeys in partnership with THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW ANNUAL TURKEY GIVEAWAY

ROCK 95.5 will host a ham giveaway for 25 listeners

107.5 WGCI’s midday host FRANKIE ROBINSON will award five families with $250 to assist with their Thanksgiving dinner in partnership with ADA S. MCKINLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES

INSPIRATION 1390 will award four families with Thanksgiving dinners

103.5 KISS FM and Korean Pop band BLACKPINK will offer listeners a chance to win $1,000 on BLACK FRIDAY

