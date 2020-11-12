The Jubal Show

TEAM JUBAL PRODUCTIONS has formed to independently launch "The JUBAL Show" in national syndication. The morning show will debut today on three new iHEARTMEDIA stations: Top 40 Rhythmic KXJM (JAM’N 107.5)/PORTLAND, OR; Top 40 KSLZ(Z107.7)/ST. LOUIS and Top 40 Rhythmic WMKS-FM (100.3 KISS FM)/GREENSBORO,NC. These stations join other independently owned affiliates in BOISE, COLORADO SPRINGS, SPOKANE, LANSING, LUBBOCK and FORT COLLINS.

TEAM JUBAL PRODUCTIONS is led by ALEX FRESH, JUBAL FRESH and ERIC WEISS. Veteran sales exec CRAIG WHETSTINE is handling affiliate sales for the show. The program is formatted to allow a station to seamlessly integrate its music into a four-hour customizable show. It is delivered by FTP and available on a cash and barter basis.

"The JUBAL Show" is co-hosted by ALEX FRESH and unapologetically outspoken and "ENGLISH" EVAN, a newcomer to this country who brings his own brand of comedy, musical skills and of course, his accent. The new syndicated program delivers ratings results that earned JUBAL a MARCONI AWARD and the first-ever NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME "ONE TO WATCH" award.

JUBAL FRESH commented, “I’m thrilled for us to be able to launch this syndication company and to have so much support from independently owned stations right from the start. I’d also like to thank everyone at iHEARTMEDIA for their support of the program. The success we’ve had in our first two months in SEATTLE has been phenomenal. I’m beyond honored at the faith that iHEARTMEDIA has in us to add the show in these three new major markets along with SEATTLE and SAN ANTONIO.”

