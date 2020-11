Williams

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to HUBBARD RADIO Urban AC WMBX (X102.3)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL Brand Content Dir./PM drive DON CHRIS "DJ WREKK-1" WILLIAMS.

He has been diagnosed with symptoms resulting from COVID-19 and has been admitted to an area hospital.

Via Text WILLIAMS communicated to ALL ACCESS, "Take this COVID seriously."

