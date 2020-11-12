Don & Susan Gosselin

ALL ACCESS sends sympathies to THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DON GOSSELIN on the loss of his mother, SUSAN GOSSELIN of HINGHAM, MA, who passed away suddenly on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th at the age of 83.

“Someone very close to me once said, ‘When you lose your Mom, you lose everything.’ He was right,” GOSSELIN wrote on FACEBOOK. “I am the luckiest person in the world to have her as my Mom. If she was not my Mom, I would have wanted to be her friend.”

See the full obituary, and details on visitation, celebration of life and funeral mass here. Send condolences to GOSSELIN here. Donations in memory of SUSAN may be made to ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL here.

