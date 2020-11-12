Winners Named

MAREN MORRIS was the big winner in the ”The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” landing Female Vocalist of the Year, and both Single and Song of the Year for her hit, “The Bones.” LUKE COMBS was the night’s other multiple award winner, earning trophies for Album (“What You See Is What You Get”) and Male Vocalist. ERIC CHURCH was named Entertainer of the Year, joking as he took the stage, “If there was ever a year not to win this award.” The show aired live from NASHVILLE’s MUSIC CITY CENTER last night (11/11) on ABC.

Winners aside, the biggest story of the evening was the astonishing number of scheduled performers who had to pull out of the show in the 11th hour due to positive COVID-19 tests. Both LEE BRICE and FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE’s TYLER HUBBARD revealed their positive diagnoses in the days leading up to the air date. But just before show time LADY A, RASCAL FLATTS and Musician of the Year winner JENEE FLEENOR all revealed that they, too, were withdrawing for the same reason.

In a twist only 2020 could provide, LADY A’s CHARLES KELLEY had been tapped to sub for BRICE in his duet performance with CARLY PEARCE, who could potentially have lost a second duet partner. But because KELLEY and PEARCE had pre-taped their performance, it still aired on the show even when LADY A’s planed performance with DARIUS RUCKER, and band member HILLARY SCOTT’s part in a group performance with THOMAS RHETT and others, went on without their participation.

In social posts announcing their exit from the show, LADY A said it was “an immediate family member,” rather than one of the trio itself, who tested positive. All three band members tested negative, but “out of caution and love for all involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards,” they said. RASCAL FLATTS cited a diagnosis “within the band,” but did not elaborate beyond that, saying they would be sitting out the show “in the interest of everyone’s safety.” FLEENOR said she herself was diagnosed, but “feeling just fine.” She had been scheduled to take part in the show’s opening tribute to CHARLIE DANIELS.

Winners in the Music Video and Musical Event of the Year categories were revealed earlier in the day on “Good Morning AMERICA” rather than on last night’s telecast (NET NEWS 11/11). See the full list of winners below.

Entertainer Of The Year

ERIC CHURCH

Female Vocalist Of The Year

MAREN MORRIS

Male Vocalist Of The Year

LUKE COMBS

Vocal Duo Of The Year

DAN + SHAY

Vocal Group Of The Year

OLD DOMINION

New Artist Of The Year

MORGAN WALLEN

Album Of The Year (Award Goes To Artist And Producer(s))

"What You See Is What You Get"– LUKE COMBS. Producer: SCOTT MOFFATT

Single Of The Year (Award Goes To Artist(s), Producer(s), And Mix Engineer)

“The Bones” – MAREN MORRIS. Producer: GREG KURSTIN. Mix Engineer: GREG KURSTIN

Song Of The Year (Award Goes To Songwriters)

“The Bones” Songwriters: MAREN MORRIS, JIMMY ROBBINS, LAURA VELTZ

Musical Event Of The Year (Award Goes To Artists And Producer(s))

“I Hope You're Happy Now” – CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE, Producer: BUSBEE

Music Video Of The Year (Award Goes To Artist(s) And Director)

“Bluebird” – MIRANDA LAMBERT, Director: TREY FANJOY

Musician Of The Year

JENEE FLEENOR, Fiddle

WILLIE NELSON Lifetime Achievement Award

CHARLEY PRIDE

Hey Y’all, we wanted to let you guys know that we have received a positive COVID test within the band. As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone’s safety. We miss y’all and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/dEd21kzCoj — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) November 12, 2020

