Sold

JAY BUNYARD's CARROLL COUNTY BROADCASTING, INC. is selling KAKS/GOSHEN, AR and BUNYARD's HOG RADIO, INC. is selling AC KBVA (LITE 106.5)/BELLA VISTA, AR; Country KCYT (96.7 THE COYOTE)/FAYETTEVILLE, AR; Classic Hits KFMD-F (STAR 101.5)/GREENLAND, AR; and K237GR/JOHNSON, AR to ROX RADIO GROUP, LLC for $3 million. A previously filed sale of the stations along with Sports KUOA-A (ESPN RADIO 99.5, simulcast of KAKS)/SILOAM SPRINGS, AR to CANDACE DIXON-HORNE's HORNE BROADCASTING, LLC for $3,425,000 in NOVEMBER 2019 did not close.

In other filings with the FCC, J. MICHAEL WALLACE d/b/a WALLACE BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling Silent WFPA-A-W230CX/FORT PAYNE, AL to SOUTHERN TORCH, INC. for $15,000 plus the cost of returning the station to the air with temporary facilities before OCTOBER 26th.

FAMILY UNITY OUTREACH MINISTRY, INC. is assigning WMBT-LP/GAINESVILLE, FL to COME TOGETHER PRODUCTIONS, INC. for $30,200, the value placed on expenses and equipment.

ASSOCIATION OF ISLAMIC CHARITABLE PROJECTS is assigning WMDA-LP/MEMPHIS to MEMPHIS DAWAH ASSOCIATION for no monetary consideration.

Filing for STAs were TOWNSQUARE MEDIA TRI-CITIES LICENSE, LLC (KOLW/BASIN CITY, WA, reduced power due to transmitter tube failure) and CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN PUBLIC BROADCAST HOUSE, INC. (K208DP/NATHROP, CO, alternate site "due to a recalcitrant land owner blocking travel through his property to the licensed site").

ELIUD EMILIANO has applied for a Silent STA for KXOI-A/CRANE, TX after the station was repossessed and the transmitter "stolen."

THE MOODY BIBLE INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WJSO/PIKEVILLE, KY due to tornado damage.

CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING OF NORFOLK, INC. has closed on the sale of Gospel WGPL-A and Gospel WPCE-A/PORTSMOUTH, VA and EDENTON CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of Urban AC WBXB (THE B 100.1 FM)/EDENTON, NC to FRIENDSHIP CATHEDERAL FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, INC. in lieu of foreclosure on $90,591 of debt.

And JEAN ARNOLD GROUP FOUNDATION has closed on the transfer of KCMU-LP/NAPA, CA to NAPA RADIO PROJECT, INC. for no consideration. The directors of the transferor are the same as the directors of the transferee.

