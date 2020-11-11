Testing FM Translator

WATR, INC. News-Talk-Sports-Adult Standards WATR-A/WATERBURY, CT plans to formally sign on its FM translator simulcast on W249DY "in the coming weeks," reports the WATERBURY REPUBLICAN AMERICAN.

The station began testing the FM signal on TUESDAY (11/10) and is testing eight hours a day. GM TOM CHUTE told the newspaper that the station is for sale and the translator will help make the station more attractive for buyers.

