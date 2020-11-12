Ramsey

DAVE RAMSEY has been added to the lineup at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KKAT-A/SALT LAKE CITY. RAMSEY will air 11a-1p (MT) weekdays starting MONDAY (11/16).

VP/Market Mgr. PATRICK REEDY said, “Now, more than ever, DAVE RAMSEY’s insights and solutions for life and money bring clarity and straight talk to improving listeners’ financial lives. We are incredibly excited to welcome THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW to the powerful 860AM lineup.”

PD CHRIS HOFFMAN said, "I’ve personally seen the power of DAVE’s message change people’s lives. I can’t wait for our audience to experience it for themselves. I look forward to hearing their debt-free screams!”

