i AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK will make its annual flip to Holiday music as NEW YORK’s CHRISTMAS Station and will broadcast around-the-clock festive music leading into the holiday season for listeners in the tristate area, beginning TOMORROW, NOVEMBER 13th at 5p.

In celebration of the station flip to CHRISTMAS music, 106.7 LITE FM will also host “Holiday LITE Show Special” on litefm.com, beginning TOMORROW at 7p with appearances by DOLLY PARTON, JEWEL, JOHN LEGEND, JOSH GROBAN, MATT NATHANSON, MEGHAN TRAINOR, MICHAEL BUBLÉ, and TRAIN.

As part of the live stream event, a drone light show will also take place over GOVERNOR’S ISLAND and will sync to a medley from CARRIE UNDERWOOD’s first-ever CHRISTMAS album “My Gift” on the station’s website.

