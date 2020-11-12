Helps To Provide Meals

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KJKS (99.9 KISS FM)/MAUI, HI had its BATTLE OF THE BUSINESSES event for the MAUI FOOD BANK and 17 business partners raised enough money and gathered enough food to provide nearly 37,000 meals across the organization's network.

In 2020, 11 less businesses took part but got enough donations to prepare nearly 14,000 more meals because of greater contributions.

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP VP/GM of MAUI RADIO OPERATIONS SHERRI GRIMES commented, "It's a nice touch from businesses coming together for the common good."

The MAUI FOOD BANK reports that pre-pandemic, the organization served 10,000 people a month in need of hunger relief, but the need has more than tripled to 35,000 people a month.

