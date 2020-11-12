Herbison

The LOS ANGELES chapter of the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has named NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) Executive Dir. BART HERBISON as the recipient of its Individual Award in Support of Songwriters & Publishers. The award will be presented during the AIMP LA chapter Holiday Awards & Annual Meeting of Members, taking place on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3rd at 5p (PT). AIMP will also be honoring PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC with its Indie Publisher of the Year Award.

In his role as Executive Dir. at NSAI, HERBISON oversees the organization's 100-plus chapters throughout the U.S. and the world. Additionally, he is also a member of the Board of Directors at the MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (MLC), where he works to ensure successful implementation of the Music Modernization Act (MMA).

“This award means a lot to me because of the respect I have for AIMP," said HERBISON. "We’ve effectively joined together on the Music Modernization Act and a number of initiatives — fighting for fair compensation for songwriters and music publishers. It is presently my honor as a board member of the MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE to work alongside AIMP and its members, who have a huge stake in implementation of the MLC. While NASHVILLE is proudly in our name, NSAI, like AIMP, impacts the rights of all publishers, songwriters, and rights-holders, no matter where they live."

“While COVID-19 has hugely impacted the world, PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC and BART HERBISON have both worked hard to keep moving the independent music publishing industry forward, and we are proud to recognize them with our 2020 AIMP LA Awards,” said AIMP National Chair and LOS ANGELES Chapter Pres. TERI NELSON CARPENTER. “Whether fighting hard to secure placements and proper payment for their songwriters, or ensuring the MLC serves the interests of independent publishers when it launches in JANUARY, we are heartened by their efforts in this difficult time.”

