Woods

NASHVILLE-based CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed Canadian singer-songwriter DONOVAN WOODS to a publishing agreement. It covers all future works as well as several songs off of his latest album, "Without People," released on NOVEMBER 6th. WOODS is managed by PAQUIN ENTERTAINMENT's MICHELLE SZETO and represented by PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY (U.S.), PAQUIN ARTISTS AGENCY (CANADA), THE ORCHARD, WMA AGENCY and SHORE FIRE MEDIA.

“DONOVAN is a poet and a true craftsman," said CONCORD SVP/A&R BRAD KENNARD. "He has an uncanny ability to write songs that invariably make the listener feel he wrote it about their own life. For years now, I’ve loved his artistry and have had so much respect for his songwriting. It’s a thrill to finally get the opportunity to work with him.”

"I’ve known BRAD for a long while now. He was an early supporter when I arrived in NASHVILLE, so I’m thrilled to get the chance to work closely with him and his squad,” said WOODS. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the team, so I’m very happy to get started and be a part of the excitement."

« see more Net News