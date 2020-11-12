Holly Jolly

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FT. MYERS has flipped to all CHRISTMAS music.

WJPT PD JOHN LARSON commented, "We are proud to continue our annual tradition of sharing some holiday cheer on SUNNY 106.3 during this special time of the year. Given everything we have all had to endure in 2020, our listeners can relax and enjoy hearing their holiday favorites, along with some new additions too!”

