The Dave & Mahoney Show Debuts In Columbia On November 16

ALPHA MEDIA Alternative WARQ-HD2-W259CL (ALT 99.7)/COLUMBIA, SC adds THE DAVE & MAHONEY SHOW to mornings beginning MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16th.

“Being back on in COLUMBIA, my home market where I started my radio career, is thrilling," said Host Exceutive Producer DAVE FARRA. "Every broadcaster knows how special it is to have your lifelong friends and family members listening each morning, and we are ready to bring the CAPITAL CITY of SOUTH CAROLINA a great morning show every weekday morning.”

ALT 99.7 is the eighth market for THE DAVE & MAHONEY SHOW. The syndicated show originates from ENTERCOM Alternative KXTE (ALT 105.7)/LAS VEGAS and also heard in SAN DIEGO, LOUISVILLE, ALBANY, LAFAYETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS and APPLETON.

For more information about syndicating THE DAVE AND MAHONEY, contact Syndication@DaveAndMahoney.com or visit www.daveandmahoney.com.

