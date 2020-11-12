The Halls Are Decked

ENTERCON AC WBEB (B101.1)/PHILADELPHIA has unwrapped the twinkle lights and made the move to the world of all-holiday music programming, returning to regular programming DECEMBER 28th.

ENTERCOM/PHILADELPHIA Sr. VP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF said “Our continuous music returns with hopes of providing our listeners a sense of comfortability this holiday season.” “Our community looks forward to this time of year and we’re excited to help spread holiday cheer by playing these beloved classics.”

B101.1 will feature artists like BURL IVES, BING CROSBY, ANDY WILLIAMS, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, MARIAH CAREY and more.

« see more Net News