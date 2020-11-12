Roula To The Rescue!

Radio host ROULA CHRISTIE, of the ROULA & RYAN SHOW on CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE (104.1 KRBE)/HOUSTON was in the right place at the right time recently. She came to the aid of a pedestrian who had just been hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy HOUSTON street, with her son, who was in a stroller.

The boy escaped harm and the mom's injuries were minimal, but it was a harrowing event nonetheless, as recounted by ROULA to HOUSTON ABC-TV affiliate KTRK (ABC 13).

Roula Describes The Accident (Shown On Right)

CHRISTIE said, "When you see a stroller in the middle of the road and a helpless mom, you can't just drive by and just keep going." Watch the clip here.

