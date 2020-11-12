-
KRBE/Houston Host Roula Comes To Aid Of Mom Hit By Car
November 12, 2020 at 10:14 AM (PT)
Radio host ROULA CHRISTIE, of the ROULA & RYAN SHOW on CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE (104.1 KRBE)/HOUSTON was in the right place at the right time recently. She came to the aid of a pedestrian who had just been hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy HOUSTON street, with her son, who was in a stroller.
The boy escaped harm and the mom's injuries were minimal, but it was a harrowing event nonetheless, as recounted by ROULA to HOUSTON ABC-TV affiliate KTRK (ABC 13).
CHRISTIE said, "When you see a stroller in the middle of the road and a helpless mom, you can't just drive by and just keep going." Watch the clip here.