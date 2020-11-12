JAZZ 'N THE HALL

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's student-run Active Rock WSOU/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ is airing its COLLEGE OF COMMUNICATION AND ART “JAZZ 'N THE HALL” concert series. The shows will air on consecutive SATURDAYS beginning NOVEMBER 14th.

"JAZZ 'N THE HALL," is part of SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's ARTS COUNCIL that brings world-renown musicians and jazz ensembles, as well as educational programs, to the SETON HALL community. The programs airing on WSOU are:

A BRIEF HISTORY OF JAZZ – SATURDAY, 11/14 at 9p (ET) SETON HALL adjunct professors GREGORY SCIME and DOUGLAS PURVIANCE, as well as pianist SCOTT ARCANGEL, take listeners on a journey through jazz history that includes iconic musical selections and informative discussions.

JAZZ VOCALIST – SATURDAY, 11/21 at 9p (ET) A survey of the many great jazz voices. This program features jazz vocal repertoire ranging from the great classic blues singer GERTRUDE “MA” RAINEY to the contemporary jazz vocals of DIANA KRALL.

“JAZZ 'N THE HALL is a SETON HALL tradition and with public performances not an option this fall, the students and staff of WSOU wanted to be sure that this tradition wasn’t lost to the pandemic,” said WSOU General Manager MARK MABEN. “A BRIEF HISTORY OF JAZZ and JAZZ VOCALIST are annual events that appeal to students and community members alike. Adapting these popular performances for radio is a wonderful way for WSOU to support our campus colleagues while also bringing some joy to the SETON HALL community and beyond.”

Learn more about the SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's ARTS COUNCIL at www.shu.edu/arts-council.

« see more Net News