Two Louisiana Noncommercial Stations Hit With Proposed FCC Fines For Late License Renewal Applications
November 12, 2020
A pair of LOUISIANA noncommercial stations have been targeted by the FCC for proposed fines of $3,000 each for late license renewal applications.
The Commission issued Notices of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture to LOUISIANA STATE PENITENTIARY for filing the renewal application for Variety KLSP/ANGOLA, LA late, and to LOUISIANA DRY PRONG EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION, INC. for the same infraction at Religion KVDP/DRY PRONG, LA. In both cases, the licensee offered no explanation for the late filings.