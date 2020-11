Do You Hear What I Hear?

As radio research companies like JACOBS MEDIA, EDISON RESEARCH and NUVOODOO indicate, listeners are looking for comfort and relief more than anything amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. America is embracing Christmas early this year as a result, and radio is no different. Major Market stations on both the East and West Coast like WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK and KOST (103.5 KOST)/LOS ANGELES flipped the switch yesterday.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

« back to Net News