Mr. Dees

FLINN BROADCASTING former Top 40, now Classic Hits WHBQ/MEMPHIS (NET NEWS 9/28)

will bring back the legendary RICK DEES for mornings beginning MONDAY (11/16).

DEES used to do wakeups at WHBQ-A before heading out to do morning at KIIS/LOS ANGELES so this will be like old home week again with the COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS-syndicated DAILY DEES SHOW airing weekdays on WHBQ from 5 to 10A.

WJBQ OM/PD CHRIS TAYLOR told ALL ACCESS, "DEES is the one guy we thought of when we moved to Classic Hits and he's going to do an amazing job for us right here on WHBQ, everybahhhhdeeeeeeees!"

