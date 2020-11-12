Rhett

WESTWOOD ONE has revealed THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT as host of its "A Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration" this year. Throughout the four-hour holiday special, RHETT will talk food and traditions with fellow artists including FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, KEITH URBAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KENNY CHESNEY, TIM MCGRAW, LUKE COMBS and more.

"A Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration with THOMAS RHETT" is available to air any time from THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26th through SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29th between 6a and 12a local time. For more information, contact Country@WestwoodOne.com.

« see more Net News