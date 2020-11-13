ENTERCOM's WTVR AC (Mix 98.1)/RICHMOND announced YESTERDAY (11/12) they have flipped the switch to All-Christmas Music. Mix 98.1 will play beloved favorites from MARIAH CAREY, TONY BENNETT, FAITH HILL, ELVIS PRESLEY, BURL IVES and more.

BENNETT ZIER, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, ENTERCOM VIRGINIA said, “As Richmond’s original holiday station for over two decades, we’re ready to kick off the season with our community. The sound of these classics signals the true start of the holidays, and we hope our listeners enjoy their favorites as they get themselves ready for the most wonderful time of the year.”

The station will return to its regular adult contemporary format on DECEMBER 28th, but for now, listeners who want to hear their Christmas favorites can tune in to Mix 98.1 in RICHMOND on-air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website.

