Quincy Jones Honored.

The GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS announced today their 11th annual ICON AWARD honoree - record producer, composer, and songwriter QUINCY JONES. The award was created to celebrate those who have legendary contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients include BURT BACHARACH, KENNY LOGGINS and MARC SHAIMAN.



Commented GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS President JOEL C. HIGH, “On behalf of the GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS, we are thrilled by the privilege to be able to honor the great QUINCY JONES with the GMS ICON AWARD this year. QUINCY exemplifies the nature of this award as an artist who has truly set the path in using music to help tell stories. He has influenced and inspired many in our industry and we look forward to celebrating his legacy with this award.”



JONES will be honored alongside the GUILD’s annual LEGACY AWARD, which is bestowed to a Music Supervisor who has made an impact within the industry over the course of their career. The 11th annual GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISOR AWARDS will be hosted as a virtual event on APRIL 11th. The organizers plan to bring together the music community with a show not only honoring QUINCY JONES and outstanding music supervisors, but by throwing a virtual party with live and pre-recorded performances.



Added GMS VP MADONNA WADE-REED, “This year, we have to do things a bit differently. We see this as an opportunity to celebrate the great QUINCY JONES and the best of Music Supervision not only locally in LOS ANGELES,, but nationwide and at the end globally, really. We want to bring our community together for this one night to celebrate and have fun.”

« see more Net News