ENTERCOM News-Talk WILK-A-F-WODS-A-WAAF-A (WILK NEWSRADIO)/WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON morning co-host JOHN WEBSTER will retire in mid-DECEMBER, reports the WILKES-BARRE CITIZENS VOICE.

WEBSTER has been co-hosting mornings at WILK with NANCY KMAN after 25 years hosting mornings at crosstown TIMES-SHAMROCK Rock WEZX (ROCK 107) with the late JAY DANIELS. WILK is currently seeking a successor for WEBSTER.

