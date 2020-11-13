-
John Webster Announces Retirement From WILK/Wilkes-Barre
ENTERCOM News-Talk WILK-A-F-WODS-A-WAAF-A (WILK NEWSRADIO)/WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON morning co-host JOHN WEBSTER will retire in mid-DECEMBER, reports the WILKES-BARRE CITIZENS VOICE.
WEBSTER has been co-hosting mornings at WILK with NANCY KMAN after 25 years hosting mornings at crosstown TIMES-SHAMROCK Rock WEZX (ROCK 107) with the late JAY DANIELS. WILK is currently seeking a successor for WEBSTER.