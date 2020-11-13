Tom Chase

ALL ACCESS sends love and happiness to RUBY RADIO Hot AC KHIX/ELKO, NY VP/Programming & morning star TOM CHASE who is calling it a day in radio.

TOM wrote on his FACEBOOK page: "After some 47 years in radio... I'm hanging up my headphones. It's been a great career... LEWISTON, IDAHO, FRESNO, SACRAMENTO, DENVER, 23 years at KSNE in LAS VEGAS, and the past 6 years working for my friends KEN and ALENE SUTHERLAND in ELKO, NV. A huge thank you to the wonderful people I had the good fortune to work with over the years. I'll be kicking around in NEVADA for a while and then plan on moving to FLORIDA. It's time to focus a little more on health and less time honking the hits!"

Check out brother PAUL CHRISTY's call to TOM on his last show, right here.

« see more Net News