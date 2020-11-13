Live And Virtual

MANDOLIN, the new livestreaming platform, is focused on the more rootsy side of music by offering popular artists a chance to perform at key venues (and studios) around the country and then reach an audience via its platform. MANDOLIN’s also wants to help its network of clubs by putting on and promoting these shows.

Coming up are PATTY GRIFFIN in residency from THE CONTINENTAL CLUB in AUSTIN and LUCINDA WILLIAMS' in-studio LU’S JUKEBOX series of themed cover shows. Others who have or will participate include THE JAYHAWKS, MOLLY TUTTLE, THE PUNCH BROTHERS, RICHARD THOMPSON, TAJ MAHAL, VIENNA TANG and many others.

Learn more here.

