CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES-MISSIOIN VIEJO is releasing its very first collection of in-studio performances and it’s on vinyl!

THE INDEPENDENT 88.5 FM STUDIO SESSIONS VOL. 1 features a great collection of artists including STING, MICHAEL KIWANUKA, JENNY LEWIS, VINTAGE TROUBLE and many more.

The collections is being used as the kick-off for 88.5 FM’s fall pledge drive.

