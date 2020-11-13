Winners

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP, with RADIODAYS EUROPE, have announced the winners of the CORONAVIRUS RADIO IDEAS AWARDS. The awards, given in 13 categories at a virtual event THURSDAY (11/12), were presented to:

Best Social Media Video: “Social Distancing,” AUSTRALIAN RADIO NETWORK Top 40 KIIS 106.5/SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Best Virtual Event: “Up Yours Corona,” BBC RADIO 1/U.K.

Best Parody: “Wash for Me,” MEDIA PRIMA BERHAD Top 40 FLY FM/KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

Best Virtual Concert: "We Are One AFRICA Concert," NRG RADIO/ KENYA

Best Station Promo: "Keeps NEW YORK Connected,”, ENTERCOM News WINS-A/NEW YORK

Best Community Service: “Let’s Make Some Noise,” GLOBAL RADIO/U.K.

Best Social Media Visual: LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO

Best Community Spirit: "Share the Kindness," BFBS/SCOTLAND

Best Sales Promotion: "I Want Free Ads," NRG RADIO/KENYA

Best Mega Promotion: "Times Like These," BBC RADIO 1/U.K,

Best Reporting/Journalism: "Coronavirus Update," NDR/HAMBURG, GERMANY

Best Podcast, Creativity and Entertainment: "Wash Your Hands," BBC RADIO 4/U.K.

Best Podcast, Long-form Storytelling: "Buscando Una Luz," PODIUM PODCAST/SPAIN

Hear the winners here.

