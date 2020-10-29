Help For Job Seekers

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has created an online situations wanted board for the radio professionals losing their jobs in recent waves of layoffs by major broadcasters. The board was created in partnership with VIPOLOGY and will allow talent to post their information and demos at no cost.

IBA Pres./Exec. Dir. RON STONE said, “We have been watching the trades for the past two weeks and have been heartbroken by the massive terminations announced daily in the trades in so many markets around the country. We are living in the most challenging economic times since the great depression 100 years ago, literally since radio began. To see so many broadcast professionals terminated during the worst of times is hard to digest. We shifted gears on our own website development, built and managed by VIPOLOGY, to provide opportunities for those impacted to ‘meet up’ with potential broadcasters that may either be searching for new talent or perhaps be interested in engaging these folks for tracking positions. We just cannot sit by and watch the continuation of more and more terminations without offering help. We are all in this together, and that includes keeping people employed so they can feed their families.

"Normally everything we do is for members of the IBA only. But this is a situation where our brothers and sisters in radio need everyone’s help… and the IBA is going to do everything possible to help them.”

The page goes live FRIDAY (11/13). To view the list, click here. And to add your info, click here.

« back to Net News