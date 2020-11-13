PM Drive Job Opening

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES is now officially looking for its next PM Drive Superstar to replace HARMS, who left two weeks ago for a new opportunity at AMAZON MUSIC (NET NEWS 11/9).

ALT 98.7 PD LISA WORDEN checks in with some details:

THE KILLERS, MACHINE GUN KELLY, NIRVANA, BILLIE EILISH. Do we have your attention? Looking for someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes Alternative culture and lives the lifestyle. Be a companion to the LA audience with your own unique spin. Looking for compelling content for an all-inclusive “show” – music knowledge, pop culture, and entertaining. Can you crack the mic and paint a picture? Do you have that innate ability to make people laugh? Can you educate our listeners on the newest music and trends and make them care about it? Not looking for cookie cutter “DJs” or back announcers. Social media savvy is a must. PD/APD/MD experience are a plus. Tell us why you’re the ONE.



Here's what she needs:

Customized aircheck of how you would sound on ALT 98.7 that’s between 2-3 minutes. The music and vibe should be on point.

Current aircheck.

Social media reel.

Resume of Job history, references, and highlights.

Send to Lisaworden@iheartmedia.com.

