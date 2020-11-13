-
Benztown, Yamanair Creative Looking For Creative Director West Coast
November 13, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BENZTOWN and YAMANAIR CREATIVE are seeking a "super-talent" to head commercial production for their clients on the WEST COAST as Senior Creative Director/WEST COAST Operations.
The candidate must be based in the LOS ANGELES area and boast strong audio editing, copywriting and production skills and ability to work under pressure and manage a staff remotely. Radio production experience is heavily favored, with voice acting skills and radio or tv continuity experience a plus.
Interested parties should contact BENZTOWN's DAVE SAVAGE at yamanbzjobapp@gmail.com.