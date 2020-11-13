Benztown Gets Scary

BENZTOWN and YAMANAIR CREATIVE are seeking a "super-talent" to head commercial production for their clients on the WEST COAST as Senior Creative Director/WEST COAST Operations.

The candidate must be based in the LOS ANGELES area and boast strong audio editing, copywriting and production skills and ability to work under pressure and manage a staff remotely. Radio production experience is heavily favored, with voice acting skills and radio or tv continuity experience a plus.

Interested parties should contact BENZTOWN's DAVE SAVAGE at yamanbzjobapp@gmail.com.



« see more Net News