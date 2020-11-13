RIF Keeps On Rollin'

The reshaping of how radio is done at iHEARTMEDIA continues as more talented people in management, sales, programming, air talent, promotions/marketing are now looking for new jobs.

The overriding emphasis is on less people doing more to run the iHEARTMEDIA stations, their iHEARTRADIO platform as well as their podcasting inititives with an eye toward retructuring for the future.

Unofficial word is that this process is far from over.

With the holidays almost here, the timing of these changes are hitting people pretty hard.

AMY MALONE, evenings at WKDD/AKRON/CANTON, Production Dir. Promotions Dir. and PSA Dir. for WKDD, WRQK, WHOF, WHLO/AKRON/CANTON is findable at amp42578@gmail.com

ASHLEY CAVALIERE, middays WKCI/NEW HAVEN, Production and Creative Services Producer for the National imaging team, as well as a production center producer after 13 years with the company, can be contacted at Ashleyonair@gmail.com or (203) 907-7802

BILL BLACK, Dir./Urban Programming, WJLB & WMXD/DETROIT reachable at (313) 801 5454 or billblack2@gmail.com

BILL MCALLISTER, morning host at Classic Rock WLLZ (DETROIT'S WHEELS)/DETROIT; contact BILL at billymj63@gmail.com

BILL RYAN, Executive Producer, "JOHNJAY & RICH," who has been at the company for 11 years next month. Reach him at (310) 686-9161 or billryanjjr@gmail.com

BRIAN CHECK, PD AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, who'd been with CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEART in PHILLY since 2002. Email: briancheck4@gmail.com Cell: (484) 919-9438

BRITTNEE BROOKS, KIBT (96.1 THE BEAT)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 5-year air talent, Social Media Mgr. and Brand Influencer. Email: brittneebrooks8@gmail.com or (719) 282-5551

BROOKE MORRISON, middays, WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, and afternoons, KSLZ/ST. LOUIS. Reach her at (314) 315-0733 or brookealexism@gmail.com

CHASE DANIELS, PD/afternoons Country WRWD, Top 40 WPKF and Classic Rock WBWZ. 19+ year vet with stops in BINGHAMTON, UTICA, ELMIRA, ITHACA. Reach CHASE at (607) 321-1153 or chasedaniels106@gmail.com

CJ GOODEARL, a Production Director for the past 26 years at the ORLANDO cluster, is open for freelance VO and production projects. Demos at www.cjvoices.com or contact at cjgoodearl@gmail.com or (407) 341-0473

COREY ROTIC, 20 year veteran, most recently nights at WMMS/CLEVELAND and was known as "COREY THE BOARD OP" on the nationally syndicated ROVER's MORNING GLORY can be reached at (216) 240-1866 or coreyroticsucks@gmail.com. He's launching a short-form Rock News feature "ROTIC REPORT" and you can sign up at theroticreport@gmail.com

CORNEL BOGDAN, Senior Account Manager and On-Air Host of "Tangled Up In Blues" at WNCD (93.3 THE WOLF)/YOUNGSTOWN. Email: CB@TANGLEDUPINBLUES.biz website: www.TANGLEDUPINBLUES.biz

CORT WEBBER, PD, KFBW (105.9 THE BREW), ALT 102.3 (KKRZ-HD2)/PORTLAND, KEX-A is findable at cortwebber@gmail.com

CYNDI LaFRESE, APD and AM host at KMYI/TUCSON and nights on KMXP/PHOENIX. Reach her at cyndila@gmail.com

DAMIAN "I DO WINDOWS" MONTEZ, mornings, KGOR/OMAHA is gettable at dajamo74@yahoo.com

DAN BLACKMAN, afternoons, AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, (856) 906-4861, dannybla@netzero.com

DAVE ROSSI, PD/middays, Classic Rock WNRQ/NASHVILLE, DaveRossi615@gmail.com or (615)970-2111

DAVID ALLEN, was Production Director and On-Air at iHEARTMEDIA ORLANDO from 2005 through 2015, then transferred to PD at News/Talk WFLA/TALLAHASSEE, FL, and WFLF/PANAMA CITY, FL. Reach him at davidallenonair@gmailcom

DAVID "FISCH,' a 25-year broadcast veteran and host of “FISCH In The Morning” on The River 105.9 WHCN (THE RIVER 105.9)/HARTFORD, is out. He formerly produced "The Herd with COLIN COWHERD" on ESPN RADIO, and did mornings on crosstown WMRQ. Reach out at (203) 676-5655 or davidefisch@yahoo.com.

DON WILBANKS, Production Director at iHEARTMEDIA NEW ORLEANS since 2008. Reach him at (601) 569-0508 or don.wilbanks@charter.net

ELIOT KING MD/nights, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, (317) 491-3352 or eliottking@yahoo.com

ERIC PAULSEN, Middays at WRIT-FM/MILWAUKEE and also previously mornings at WXXM-FM/MADISON, WI, for the past five years. Reach him at (414) 899-5200 or eric@wellstreammedia.com.

“BIG” FRANK GILBERT, Director of Marketing & Promotions MEMPHIS Cluster (WHRK, KJMS, WEGR, KWNW, WREC, WHAL & WDIA). Let go after 26 years. Reach him at (901) 643-4784, frankgilbertjr@yahoo.com

GAVAN BRUDERER, Commercial & Imaging Producer/SALT LAKE CITY. Contact him at (801) 695-1264, gavanbruderer@gmail.com

GAVIN, morning co-host at WKSS (KISS 95-7)/HARTFORD can be contacted at (860) 803-5720

HUNTER QUINN, mornings KTCZ (CITIES 97)/MINNEAPOLIS at djhunterquinn@gmail.com or (262) 893-1993

J.J. COOK, SVPP/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, is around at (319) 329-3714 or iowaviking@mchsi.com

JAGGER, PD, WKSS/HARTFORD is a free agent at jaggerwthrowdown@gmail.com or (203) 535-6337

JAMI "CANDY" LANDIS, middays KIOC (BIG DOG 106) and afternoons KCOL (COOL 92.5)/BEAUMONT, TX and Production Dir. for 21 years is at jamilandis1978@gmail

JARED FALLON, PD, KBKS/SEATTLE is out and available at (715) 308-4508 or jaredpfallon@gmail.com

JASON PHELPS Jingle Producer/Audio Producer, The Studio @ iHeartMedia - National Team, reach him at songwriterj@gmail.com or (404) 788-6272

JAVA JOEL MURPHY, PD/afternoons Top 40 WAKS and PD Hip Hop WAKS-HD2 (REAL 106.1)/CLEVELAND reachable at javajoelmurphy@gmail.com or (315) 267-6182

JEFF COCHRAN, SVPP/PD, KAAZ & KODJ/SALT LAKE CITY for 13 years, with IHEART for 20 years. Previous PD gigs WLIT/CHICAGO, KOSI/DENVER, KEZK/ST LOUIS, KMZQ/LAS VEGAS and IHEART/BOISE RVP/Programming. Contact Jeff by phone (801) 580-5686, email JeffCochranPD@gmail.com

JEN RICHER, Midday Host/News Dir. at News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON, DC, reachable at jenricher@gmail.com

JIM O'HARA, iHEARTMEDIA SVPP/QUAD CITIES is callable at (563) 528-9369

JOHN McKEIGHAN, Program Director, KDRB-FM (100.3 THE BUS)/DES MOINES, IA. Reach him at Jmckeigh@hotmail.com.

JORDAN DESOCIO, APD/MD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (513) 315-5826, or at radiogeek@gmail.com

JIMMIE KASKA - Digital Content Dir./Sports PBP, producer, anchor, & host, MILWAUKEE & MADISON (WI); Former news/talk/sports program director and sports director, EAU CLAIRE (WI) - 17 years in broadcasting with iHEARTMEDIA. jimmiekaska@gmail.com & (608) 698-3650

JIMMY ELLIOTT, PD/MD/mornings, WOVK/WHEELING, WV, out after 27 years is at jimmyelliottschlosser@gmail.com

JOEL RILEY, after 26 years with the company and most recently the morning host at News-Talk WTVN-A/COLUMBUS, OH, has exited; reach him at golfstyleguy@Hotmail.com or (614) 519-6960

JESSICA TILLBERG, Promotions/Production Director iHEARTMEDIA/QUAD CITIES, 20 years with the cluster. jessica.tillberg@yahoo.com

JUSTIN MILLER, Exec. Producer, Programming Lead ^ Digital Lead for WWHT, WHEN/Syracuse and WKGS/Rochester, NY. Reach him at justinrichardmiller112@gmail.com

KEITH ABRAMS, SVPP/CLEVELAND AREA & OM iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND and PD at Rocker WMMS and Classic Hits WMJI is at (440) 665-2278 or reach him at keithabrams961@gmail.com

KERRY WOLFE, SVP/Programming for MILWAUKEE and Country WMIL (FM 106.1) PD out after 31 years. Reach him at kerrylwolfe@hotmail.com or (414) 788-3764

KEVIN WHITE, Producer & Imaging WMZQ/WASHINGTON is reachable at kevin.p.white1986@gmail.com or (443) 908-8063

KIRK MARSKE, PD/Morning Show Host WOC (1420-A)/DAVENPORT, IA, and PD WFXN (Fox SPORTS RADIO 1230). Email him at marskemusic@gmail.com

KJ CARSON, mornings at Rhythmic AC WKAF/BOSTON and can be reached at kjthedjboston@gmail.com or at (617) 329-9708

KRISTINA KAGE – 21 years in the PORTLAND, OR market, including AM drive at KXJM, afternoons KKCW, VT TAMPA, DETROIT, PHOENIX. (360) 931-3155 and KristinaMKage@gmail.com

MARK CARBONARO, PD/Chief Operator/Ass't. CE at News-Talk KION-A-K266BD/MONTEREY, CA; reach MARK at markcarbonaro1@gmail.com or (831) 206-8578

MARK LILLIE, PD for the FARMINGTON, NM, cluster. Reach him at (303) 704-0700 or lillie.mark@gmail.com

MATT CULBREATH, Creative Services Director, Sports, News Talk WSPD-AM and Sports WCWA AM, TOLEDO reachable at m@culbreath.us

MATT JOHNSON, PD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (937) 238-8789, or find him at matthot1079@hotmail.com

MATT PROVOST, Digital Director/On Air Talent HARTFORD and NEW HAVEN, on air talent for WKCI/NEW HAVEN and WKSS/HARTFORD as well as WRNX/SPRINGFIELD, MA and Digital Director at IHEARTMEDIA/NEW HAMPSHIRE for 5 years before coming to iHEARTMEDIA/CONNECTICUT in 2018. Get to MATT at mattprovost1@gmail.com or mattpro.media

MATTHEW JARECKI, afternoon host, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KGME-A (FOX SPORTS 910)/PHOENIX. Email him at mjarecki94@gmail.com

MICHAEL RIVERA, PD Spoken Word Formats and PD/afternoon driver at Country KHEY/EL PASO, TX and Country KBQI/ALBUQUERQUE. He also oversaw operations for News-Talk KTSM-A and Sports KHEY-A/EL PASO. Reach him at mjrivera1980@gmail.com

MIKE BELL, PD KDFO, KRAB, KHTY, KBFP-A&F/BAKERSFIELD and afternoons at KDFO (98.5 THE FOX), an 18 year veteran of the cluster is approachable at mikebell1958@gmail.com or (661) 302 - 2095

MIKE "FLOUNDER" DALY was at iHEARTMEDIA for almost 30 years, starting with JACOR/TAMPA in ’91 and transferring to SAN DIEGO in ‘99. He remains the voice of PRODUCTION VAULT ROCK and is available for voiceover work at (619) 887-4277 or mike@floundervo.com

MIKE McCABE, PD WZFT/BALTIMORE is at (607) 644-5222, kerrpayne@gmail.com

MIKE MCKAY, PD/Mornings WQRB (HOT COUNTRY B95)/EAU CLAIRE, WI and PM drive WATQ (MOOSE COUNTRY106.7). With B95 since day one, 27+ years. Cell: (715) 894-7714 and email: mckprod@charter.net

MICHAEL "MIKIE" DELLINGER iHEART/CLEAR CHANNEL Veteran of 18 years PD/PMD, KTMQ (Q103.3 TEMECULA'S ROCK), KMYT (RADIO 94.5) TEMECULA VALLEY's Alternative Rock PD, (951).743.1889 and MGDellinger@gmail.com

MIKE TIPTON, Production Manager for the EL PASO Market (KPRR, NPRR, KTSM-AM, KTSM-FM, KHEY-AM, KHEY-FM) and Afternoon Sports Show Host/Promotions Director on KHEY-FM Reach Mike at (915) 342-3303 or mrtipton33@gmail.com

NATALIE DIPIETRO, Integrated Marketing Sales Mgr. in MILWAUKEE. Reach NATALIE at DiPietroN@aol.com or (414) 429-1037

NIA MARCIANTE, Promotions Dir. WMZQ and WBIG/WASHINGTON, DC: Nia.Marciante@gmail.com

PETER MORLEY – Prod Dir. WWSW (3WS) & WPGB/PITTSBURGH

PHIL TOWER, longtime Dir./News & Content and Programming at News-Talk WOOD-A-F/GRAND RAPIDS, reachable at philtower@gmail.com

RYAN POORE, Digital PD for the SALT LAKE CITY market for nearly 19 years; reach RYAN at me@ryanpoore.com or (801) 557-2077

SCOTT HAMMER, Digital Project Manager/Digital Content Director DETROIT REGION/NORTHERN OHIO REGION WIOT, WVKS, WRVF, WCKY, WCWA-A, WSPD-A plus seven other markets can be found at (419) 297-0004 or scotthammer8s@outlook.com

SCOTT KUNDA, PD PUGHKEEPSIE, NY and SUSSEX, NJ for 10 years. Reach him at scottkunda69@gmail.com

SHARI STONE, from "Mornings With MONTEZ & SHARI" on KGOR/OMAHA, NE. She can be reached at ShariStone@Hotmail.com

SHAUN VINCENT, APD/MD/Afternoons Hot AC WMMX (MIX 107.7)/DAYTON. He was a 23-year MIX veteran. Reach him at: Shaunvincent321@yahoo.com

SHAWN GARRETT, Regional Digital Director in SEATTLE AND PORTLAND exits after nearly 14 years. Worked in LA, PHILLY, NYC and SEATTLE. (818) 748-7655 and shawno@gmail.com

SHELBY TARANTO, iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON Production Dir., and middays at Active Rocker WGIR/MANCHESTER, NH is findable at (781) 530-7560 or shelbytaranto.com or shelbytaranto1@gmail.com

SHERI VAN DYKE – APD/middays WWSW (3WS)/PITTSBURGH is reachable at (412) 841-5006 or 945sheri@gmail.com

STACY LYN, News Anchor/Morning Host, Show Host at News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON, DC and Midday host for iHEART Classic Hits and Oldies custom formats; find STACY at stacylynmoore@gmail.com or StacyLynVoiceovers.com

STEVE-O LATART, Exec. Producer, THE DAVE RYAN SHOW, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS is at (612) 270-3278 or stevelatart@gmail.com

TEMPLE HANCOCK, Morning Show Producer and on air talent WNRQ (1059 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE and host of The Temple Of Rock podcast. (615)-605-5525 or email at templelundy@gmail.com

TERRY O'DONNELL, WKKF, WRVE, WRVE-HD2/ALBANY, NY 518-257-6714 and terryod@nycap.rr.com

TIM HERBSTER, SVP/Programming, PD KKRZ & KXJM/PORTLAND and is at (201) 725-4525 or timherbster@gmail.com

TOM SCHMID, morning show producer for the last nine years (after seven years part-time) at News-Talk WTVN-A/COLUMBUS, OH, was among the departures; he's reachable at ThomasBlixa@AOL.Com and (614) 439-3780

TONY McGINTY, co-host of THE STANSBURY SHOW ON WRQK/CANTON, OH and Digital Content Coordinator for AKRON/CANTON, CLEVELAND/YOUNGSTOWN is around at (440) 554-6556 or tmcginty0@gmail.com

TREVOR MORINI SVPP, iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH and PD at WDCG (G105), WDCG HD-2, WRDU, WTKK/RALEIGH, reachable at (508) 317-9414 and tmorini91@yahoo.com

