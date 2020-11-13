Sold

COMMON FREQUENCY, INC. is selling noncommercial Variety KXCF/MARSHALL, CA to OPEN SKY RADIO CORP.for $5,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were CSN INTERNATIONAL (KTJC/KELSO, WA, reduced power due to transmitter problems); QUASI INC., STELLAR WOMEN ON THE MOVE (WQSW-LP/FORT WAYNE, IN, temporary antenna to get station back on the air before authorization expires); MERCER COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WWCJ/CAPE MAY, NJ, reduced power due to lightning strike damage); EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WXKY/STANFORD, KY, reduced power due to transmitter trouble); and N CONTENT MARKETING, LLC (WLDR-F/TRAVERSE CITY, MI, temporary site after losing lease).

RADIO BROADCASTING SERVICES, INC. has requested extensions of Silent STAs for WFAD-A/MIDDLEBURY, VT due to tower dismantling, WRSA-A/ST. ALBANS, VT due to transmitter malfunction, and WCAT-A/BURLINGTON, VT due to the station left by the prior licensee with work remaining to be done.

And ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH has closed on the transfer of KXMJ-LP/MARYSVILLE, CA to YUBA SUTTER COMMUNITY MEDIA, INC, for $4,000 (fair market value of the station's equipment).

