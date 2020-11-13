Richardson

Veteran air personality RAY RICHARDSON is leaving CENTER FOR COMMUNICATION & DEVELOPMENT Urban KMOJ/MINNEAPOLIS. The part-timer & SUNDAY evening host of the R&B oldies show “BACK IN THE DAY” has been with the station for 21 years.

RICHARDSON told ALL ACCESS, "I'm grateful to GM FREDDIE BELL and PD ZANNIE K for giving me the support and freedom to develop “BACK IN THE DAY” into one of the best R&B oldies shows in the country. KMOJ gave me the platform to grow.

I'll always be thankful for the opportunity. I’m moving to L.A. to be with my mom in INGLEWOOD and join the rest of my family in the L.A. area. I don't have anything lined up in radio in the market, but I'm planning to explore opportunities.”

He will remotely continue to do his full time job for the MINNEAPOLIS URBAN LEAGUE as a job developer and co-producer of the organization's monthly virtual events on ZOOM. It’s a town hall discussion known as “REAL TALK” and a job fair for participants to interact with employers.

In addition to radio, his resume includes being a sportswriter for 43 years, a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS, and a founding member of THE SPORTS TASK FORCE --a nationwide group of Black sportswriters and sportscasters.

He can be reached at (651) 325-5408 or rayrich55@gmail.com.

« see more Net News