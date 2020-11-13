Cuts

BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN)/SEATTLE has cut three hosts in a cost-cutting measure, reports the SEATTLE TIMES.

Longtime NFL insider and former ESPN commentator JOHN CLAYTON, afternoon co-host JIM MOORE, and midday co-host TOM WASSELL were let go due to "significant loss of ad revenue as a result of COVID-19," PD MIKE SALK told the TIMES. CLAYTON will continue as sideline reporter on SEATTLE SEAHAWKS game broadcasts on 710 ESPN SEATTLE through the end of the season.

As for the remaining schedule, DANNY O'NEIL and PAUL GALLANT continue in mornings, with GALLANT staying on the air for an additional solo hour 10-11a (PT); STACY JO ROST and JAKE HEAPS continue without WASSELL 11a-2p; and BOB STELTON and DAVE WYMAN, now without MOORE, will add an hour to air 2-6p with a replay 6-7p.

