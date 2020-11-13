American Blonde

Country duo SOUTHERN HALO has changed its name to AMERICAN BLONDE. The group originally started as a trio with sisters NATA, TINKA and HANNAH MORRIS until HANNAH decided to depart in MARCH. The name change comes alongside new music, as AMERICAN BLONDE released their latest track, "Somethin' In The Water," TODAY (11/13).

“Our new song really reflects who we are musically,” said NATA. “We’re gettin’ back to our raisin’ for sure.”

AMERICAN BLONDE is currently offering a free download of "Somethin' In The Water" on their website to fans who join their mailing list.

