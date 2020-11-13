Gennaro

ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS (ABC NATIONAL) CFO TÉA GENNARO is joining the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS as EVP/CFO, effective NOVEMBER 23rd. GENNARO replaces TRISH JOHNSON, who has moved to a consultancy role.

“After an extensive search, it became clear that TÉA was an exceptional fit for the NAB CFO position,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “NAB and our members will be well-served by her leadership, vision and financial expertise as she fills this vital role.”

