Kesha's New Podcast

KESHA is joining the ranks of celebrity podcasters with a new podcast for iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. "KESHA AND THE CREEPIES" will debut NOVEMBER 20th, with the singer interviewing celebrities about supernatural experiences, the occult, and other paranormal topics. ALICE COOPER will be the debut guest for the series.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring a cultural icon like KESHA to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK,” said network Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “As an incredibly successful artist and entrepreneur, she’s known for pushing boundaries in the smartest ways. Through her eclectic conversations and imaginative storytelling, she reels listeners in with this podcast, fans are going to love it.”

