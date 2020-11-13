Now With Regional Media

Former NBC affiliate KWQC-TV/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES), IA news anchor GARY METIVIER is bringing his "THE HEART OF THE STORY WITH GARY METIVIER" podcast to REGIONAL MEDIA's radio and podcast network and digital platforms starting NOVEMBER 20th. The show, focusing on positive stories about everyday people, debuted one year ago.

METIVIER said, "Now more than ever, people are seeking out connections to the people and places they turn to for music, talk radio, and podcasts. Local programming is more important than ever before. That is why I am excited about our new partnership with REGIONAL MEDIA. THE HEART OF THE STORY WITH GARY METIVIER Podcast will now reach more people in the communities I have come to know over the past 20 plus years. There are so many incredible local stories to share. Join us on this new journey. I support local radio. Stay tuned! "

REGIONAL MEDIA Pres. FLETCHER FORD added, “Throughout our friendship, I have learned that we share the same passion when it comes to supporting our local communities. I have always admired his passion for what he does, including the amazing coverage of veterans during the BACK ROAD MUSIC FESTIVAL we co-host in GALVA, ILLINOIS. GARY has dedication and passion unlike most in our industry. I am extremely grateful that the people of the communities we serve will experience more of his stories across our group.”

