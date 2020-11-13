The 'Don Of D.C.' Is Back!

There will be plenty of smiles in our nation's capital, as the legendary ALBIE DEE returns to the airwaves this weekend, joining the team at iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100)/WASHINGTON, DC. DEE who departed crosstown ENTERCOM WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) in JANUARY, will be in the air chair on both SATURDAY and SUNDAY this weekend. WBIG Dir./Rock Programming DUSTIN MATTHEWS tells ALL ACCESS that, "ALBIE's gonna rock weekends and swing for BIG 100!"

ALBIE has even more good news to share, and is happy to announce that he's now a full-time traffic reporter for the locally-based TOTAL TRAFFIC NETWORK.

